Advertisement

Fairmont man facing charges after allegedly putting handgun in victim’s mouth during assault

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man is in custody after police say he put a handgun in a victim’s mouth and assaulted him.

On February 26, officers met with a man at United Hospital Center who alleged that he’d been in a fight earlier that evening.

The man told police that he was at a female friend’s house in Mannington when they got into an argument, so he left. The man said the woman then called him asking him to come back so she could get her things from his car.

Upon arrival, the man tells police that Stacy Lee Thompson, Jr., of Fairmont, began to yell at him and physically extract him from the car and put him on the ground. Thompson, 22, then allegedly put a handgun in the man’s mouth and started to “strike him in the face with a closed fist multiple times with the intent to possibly cause disfigurement,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police say the man was able to positively identify Thompson as his attacker during a police lineup a week after the alleged incident.

Thompson has been charged with malicious assault and wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Sue Blankemeyer
Police: West Virginia DHHR worker poses as CPS worker in attempt to kidnap child
Chad Junior Mclean
War Dogs Motorcycle Club member facing felony charges for soliciting minor in Philippi
Granville PD Looking for man
Granville PD asking for public’s help identifying individual
Harrison County Administrator fired because “services were no longer needed”
band split
Community express their concerns about unofficial decision for Lincoln High School Band

Latest News

W.Va. senators announce research grant for West Virginia University
For the first time in Clarksburg’s history, seven firefighters were sworn in at the fire...
Clarksburg fire chief, firefighters sworn in
For the first time in Clarksburg’s history, seven firefighters were sworn in at the fire...
Clarksburg fire chief, firefighters sworn in
Fairmont man facing charges after allegedly putting handgun in victim’s mouth during assault
Fairmont man facing charges after allegedly putting handgun in victim’s mouth during assault
Woman charged with battery on a police officer after alleged intoxicated incident at Sheetz in...
Woman charged with battery on a police officer after alleged intoxicated incident at Sheetz in Philippi