Graduation rates improve in W.Va.

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia’s graduation rate has improved.

According to numbers from the West Virginia Department of Education, the rate was 92.07% for the 2019-20 school year.

That is up from 91.40% for the 2018-19 school year.

The WVDE says 32 counties have rates higher than the state rate. You can find information specific to your county here.

The numbers reveal that since the 2012-2013 school year, the rate has improved by 9%.

