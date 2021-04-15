Graduation rates improve in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia’s graduation rate has improved.

According to numbers from the West Virginia Department of Education, the rate was 92.07% for the 2019-20 school year.

That is up from 91.40% for the 2018-19 school year.

The WVDE says 32 counties have rates higher than the state rate. You can find information specific to your county here.

The numbers reveal that since the 2012-2013 school year, the rate has improved by 9%.

