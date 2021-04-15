Health officials report 393 new cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 393 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Thursday.

It brings the total count to 147,596.

A total of 675,344 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 480,324 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 16 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 2,772.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Jefferson County, an 80-year old female from Pendleton County, a 65-year old female from Jackson County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, a 53-year old female from Marshall County, a 78-year old female from Lincoln County, a 76-year old male from Marion County, a 92-year old male from Wayne County, an 85-year old female from Braxton County, a 90-year old male from Upshur County, a 62-year old male from Putnam County, a 56-year old male from Nicholas County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, a 58-year old female from Nicholas County, and an 84-year old male from Upshur County.

“The passing of these West Virginians is reported with great sadness and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 7,295 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,338), Berkeley (11,441), Boone (1,855), Braxton (860), Brooke (2,108), Cabell (8,588), Calhoun (271), Clay (448), Doddridge (536), Fayette (3,228), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,237), Greenbrier (2,587), Hampshire (1,681), Hancock (2,693), Hardy (1,424), Harrison (5,349), Jackson (1,887), Jefferson (4,296), Kanawha (13,893), Lewis (1,131), Lincoln (1,386), Logan (2,988), Marion (4,102), Marshall (3,254), Mason (1,925), McDowell (1,462), Mercer (4,541), Mineral (2,743), Mingo (2,404), Monongalia (8,911), Monroe (1,063), Morgan (1,069), Nicholas (1,477), Ohio (4,003), Pendleton (678), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (634), Preston (2,798), Putnam (4,764), Raleigh (6,047), Randolph (2,489), Ritchie (653), Roane (575), Summers (749), Taylor (1,194), Tucker (524), Tyler (669), Upshur (1,811), Wayne (2,808), Webster (454), Wetzel (1,180), Wirt (376), Wood (7,554), Wyoming (1,896).

