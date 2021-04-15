Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | April 14, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was completely different from yesterday, with rain showers and clouds rolling in for the day, along with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. Tonight, we’ll see a break from the rain, as the system moves east. Expect clouds and lows in the mid-40s, so a coat will be needed tonight. Tomorrow, we warm up into the below-average mid-50s. Skies will be gray, and as the back end of the system rolls in, a few showers move in the evening. Depending on how cold temperatures get in the mountains, we might see some mountain snow showers, although don’t expect much accumulation. Still, take your time on those roads if necessary. The system leaves by Friday morning, and by Friday afternoon, expect a cloudy but dry afternoon. Over the weekend, we’ll see more mostly cloudy days, along with highs in the upper-50s. Weak disturbances might bring a few on-again, off-again showers. Next week, expect warmer temperatures on Tuesday, before more rain comes on Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies are expected, along with lows in the 40s. We don’t expect any rain tonight. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: More cloudy skies and below-average highs. A few showers will move in as the back-end of a large system moves in. High: 60.

Friday: A few mountain snow showers in the morning, with the lowlands still seeing a few rain showers. Expect a chilly start to the morning, but by the afternoon, we’ll warm up to the 50s. Still expecting cloudy skies. High: 61.

Saturday: We might see a chance for a few isolated showers. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. More rain comes on Sunday. High: 56.

