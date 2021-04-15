Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 15, 2021

A slow warm-up on the way.
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!!! Not the prettiest of days out there with cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. For many of us, temperatures didn’t get out of the low 50′s today, and in the mountain areas, they didn’t get out of the high 40′s. Starting later this evening, we could start to see some off and on showers, likely only lasting till about midnight. For those higher areas, that precipitation could come down as a light wintry mix or even snow. But whichever one it is, don’t expect to see much of an accumulation. We’re expecting a trace at most. Tomorrow will also be another chillier than average day with more sun in the forecast, highs still only getting to the mid 50′s. Saturday morning is expected to be another cold morning and frost could be a problem in some areas. You might want to think about bringing in those new plants. Saturday will be a bit sunnier and warmer with highs near 60. Then overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, expect the next round of showers. Sunday will be another partly cloudy day with showers creeping in later in the evening. Hopefully, by Monday we’ll break into the 60′s again. I’m missing that warmer weather already.

Tonight: Possible light intermittent showers, then mostly cloudy: Low: 38

Friday: Mostly cloudy: High 54

Saturday: Partly sunny: 59

Sunday: Partly sunny: High: 59

