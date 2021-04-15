Leslie Ann Busch Fisher, 62, of Stonewood passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at her home. She was born in Washington, DC on March 30, 1959, a daughter of the late George Richard and Faye Noel Pumphrey Busch. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert (Bob) L. Fisher Jr. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Marie Fazzini and her husband Rick and Ashley Jimenez and her husband Joaquin; three grandsons, Matteo Fazzini, Manny Jimenez and Solomon Jimenez; and her mother-in-law, Mary Juanita Fisher; one sister, Kim Simpson and her husband Ed; one brother, Richard Busch and his wife Lynda Dunlop; two nephews, Daniel Simpson and his wife Trish and Colt Busch and his wife Jessica; three great nieces, Brooklyn Sagers, Tatiana Busch and Rachel Busch. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Robert Fisher. Mrs. Fisher was previously from Forestville, MD and was a 1977 graduate of Suitland Senior High School and attended Prince George Community College. She retired from State Farm Insurance claims department in 2017. Leslie was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Leslie is remembered for the many friendships she made. A special memory and song she often shared was the secret JCLB Spy Club that she and her first friend created as children at which she served as secretary to take roll of the two members of the club. As a young adult her curly hair and sweet personality drew Bob to fall in love. As Bob describes, she was an angel God sent to his life. After Bob was discharged from the military, Bob and Leslie moved to WV, a state that Leslie would fall in love with and call her home. As a new wife and young mother, Leslie’s love and service to others was exemplified in the meals, hugs, laughs, and thoughtfulness she always shared. Recently, Leslie enjoyed yoga and friendships at Strength, Balance & Yoga. To many, Leslie is known as the Queen of the WVU Blue Lot Tailgates. She loved preparing food, sharing stories, and time with friends new and old. An annual family beach trip to the Carolina coast are treasured memories of time with her children young and old. As we mourn the loss of someone who always gave her love, the tears we shed and sadness we share is a testament of how much she loved and is loved. We are so thankful to have these memories. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. A graveside service will be held in the WV National Cemetery on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm with Deacon John Yaquinta officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the WVU Cancer Institute https://give.wvu.edu/wvucancerinstitute or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Donate here. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

