More than 300 Harrison County student athletes in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A spike in covid cases are being seen across different sports teams in Harrison County.

Covid-19 seems to be creating its own team to take on young athletes across the country.

“We are learning that many outbreaks in young people are related to youth sports and extracurricular activities,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

In Harrison County, they are seeing the results of that. Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler says, “If they’ve been together for more than 15 minutes in a group or for a long period of time then it usually does affect the whole team.”

The health department has advised students to get vaccinated, but Stutler says the current sport season would be over before the student athletes were fully vaccinated.

Right now, Harrison County has several sports teams in quarantine that equal out to more than 300 students. Most recently, the Bridgeport wrestling team was instructed to quarantine on Thursday, leaving them without the opportunity to participate in the state tournament on Saturday.

Dr. Walensky said, “According to CDC guidance, these activities should be limited.”

However, the Harrison County superintendent says it’s harder than it looks. She said, “We do have athletes that are freshmen and sophomores, and you can say to them, ‘well there’s next year,’ but these seniors, it’s heartache.”

