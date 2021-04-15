Road Warrior Philip Barbour Eliminates East Fairmont in Section Semis, 58-42

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Third-seeded Philip Barbour embodied its road warrior mentality Tuesday eliminating No. 2 East Fairmont in the Region II Section I Semifinals, 58-42.

Brayln Sparks paced the Colts with a game-high 25 points. Alyssa Hill notched a double-double adding 15 points and 10 rebounds. Somer Stover led the Bees with 14 points and 14 boards.

PB advances to the section championship game Friday night at Fairmont Senior. East Fairmont’s season ends at 3-4 overall.

