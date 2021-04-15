Advertisement

Rt. 250 temporarily closed in Mannington, detour route provided

Road closed graphic.
Road closed graphic.(WLUC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of an emergency road closure on US 250.

The closure is 3/10 mile south of County Route 11, Flaggy Meadow, in Mannington.

This closure is due to power lines down in the roadway, a snapped pole, and a downed tree. The closure will be until approximately Noon Thursday.

Detour Route: US 250 South to WV 218 South to US 19 South to CR 48 West to CR 11 North to US 250 beyond the closure.

