Advertisement

San Antonio airport on lockdown after police shooting

The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a...
The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a precaution after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — San Antonio’s airport is on lockdown after a reported police shooting, but police say there is no “active threat to the public.”

The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a precaution after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property.

Police said on Twitter that “no other injuries” were reported.

A San Antonio police spokesman has told The Associated Press that it is an “active and open incident” and that no further information is currently available.

An airport spokeswoman said the incident happened on the Terminal A lower level.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Sue Blankemeyer
Police: West Virginia DHHR worker poses as CPS worker in attempt to kidnap child
Chad Junior Mclean
War Dogs Motorcycle Club member facing felony charges for soliciting minor in Philippi
Granville PD Looking for man
Granville PD asking for public’s help identifying individual
Harrison County Administrator fired because “services were no longer needed”
band split
Community express their concerns about unofficial decision for Lincoln High School Band

Latest News

Derek Chauvin, the former cop on trial in the death of George Floyd, said he will not testify...
Defense rests without Chauvin testimony at murder trial
For the first time in Clarksburg’s history, seven firefighters were sworn in at the fire...
Clarksburg fire chief, firefighters sworn in
For the first time in Clarksburg’s history, seven firefighters were sworn in at the fire...
Clarksburg fire chief, firefighters sworn in
Fairmont man facing charges after allegedly putting handgun in victim’s mouth during assault
Fairmont man facing charges after allegedly putting handgun in victim’s mouth during assault