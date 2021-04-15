University Holds Off Bridgeport in Section Semis, 47-39

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University held off a late Bridgeport comeback to down the Indians in the Region I Section II Semifinals, 47-39.

Ella Simpson scored a game-high 23 points for the Hawks. Ashlyn Weaver added 11.

Gabby Reep paced BHS with 15 points. Paige Humble notched a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds in her final high school game.

University hosts Buckhannon-Upshur in the AAAA Region I, Section 2 section championship Friday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

