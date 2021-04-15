Advertisement

Warming Up With Mikey

Fairmont Senior’s Jones Named Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week
Mikey Jones
Mikey Jones(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three-time regional wrestling champion Mikey Jones of Fairmont Senior has been named the Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

The junior has earned Class AA/A Region I wrestling titles in three different weight classes. He won it in the 126-pound weight class during his freshman year, 132-pound as a sophomore, and last Saturday he secured his third championship in the 120-pound group. To do so, he defeated Oak Glen’s Clayton Lamb by a score of 5-2.

Last year, Jones was the 132-pound state runner-up. Now as a junior, he’s ready to claim the crown.

5 Sports’ Darren Zaslau joined Jones on the mats for a warm-up routine to prepare for the state tournament, which begins next Wednesday in Huntington.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Sue Blankemeyer
Police: West Virginia DHHR worker poses as CPS worker in attempt to kidnap child
Chad Junior Mclean
War Dogs Motorcycle Club member facing felony charges for soliciting minor in Philippi
Granville PD Looking for man
Granville PD asking for public’s help identifying individual
Harrison County Administrator fired because “services were no longer needed”
band split
Community express their concerns about unofficial decision for Lincoln High School Band

Latest News

Bridgeport wrestling
Bridgeport wrestling ousted from state tournament due to COVID-19
Stoeckle
BU’s Stoeckle retiring from coaching & teaching
Tekesky
West Virginia battles Bowling Green to 0-0 draw
Alyssa Hill
Road Warrior Philip Barbour Eliminates East Fairmont in Section Semis, 58-42