Warming Up With Mikey

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three-time regional wrestling champion Mikey Jones of Fairmont Senior has been named the Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

The junior has earned Class AA/A Region I wrestling titles in three different weight classes. He won it in the 126-pound weight class during his freshman year, 132-pound as a sophomore, and last Saturday he secured his third championship in the 120-pound group. To do so, he defeated Oak Glen’s Clayton Lamb by a score of 5-2.

Last year, Jones was the 132-pound state runner-up. Now as a junior, he’s ready to claim the crown.

5 Sports’ Darren Zaslau joined Jones on the mats for a warm-up routine to prepare for the state tournament, which begins next Wednesday in Huntington.

