West Virginia battles Bowling Green to 0-0 draw

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia and Bowling Green battled to a double overtime 0-0 draw in MAC play on Wednesday.

The Mountaineers had a season-best 16 shots, including 7 on goal but could not break through.

Steven Tekesky notched 4 saves for the Mountaineers.

WVU returns home for its regular season finale against SIU Edwardsville on Sunday at noon.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.