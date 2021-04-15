West Virginia battles Bowling Green to 0-0 draw
Tekesky had 4 saves
Published: Apr. 15, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia and Bowling Green battled to a double overtime 0-0 draw in MAC play on Wednesday.
The Mountaineers had a season-best 16 shots, including 7 on goal but could not break through.
Steven Tekesky notched 4 saves for the Mountaineers.
WVU returns home for its regular season finale against SIU Edwardsville on Sunday at noon.
