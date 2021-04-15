Advertisement

West Virginia battles Bowling Green to 0-0 draw

Tekesky had 4 saves
Tekesky
Tekesky(WDTV)
Published: Apr. 15, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia and Bowling Green battled to a double overtime 0-0 draw in MAC play on Wednesday.

The Mountaineers had a season-best 16 shots, including 7 on goal but could not break through.

Steven Tekesky notched 4 saves for the Mountaineers.

WVU returns home for its regular season finale against SIU Edwardsville on Sunday at noon.

