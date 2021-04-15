Advertisement

West Virginia jobless rate falls to 5.9%, best in a year

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has dropped below 6% for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit a year ago.

The rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.9% in March, WorkForce West Virginia said in a statement. It was the lowest rate since March 2020 when it was at 5.3%. The rate jumped to a high of 15.6% in April 2020 as employers temporarily closed their doors during the pandemic but has fallen steadily since.

The number of unemployed West Virginians fell by 2,400 in March to 47,300, the statement said.

Employment gains were led by 1,000 in leisure and hospitality, 800 in trade, transportation and utilities, 500 in education and health services, 300 in financial activities and 300 in professional and businesses services.

Job declines included 1,300 in government and 500 in other services.

The national unemployment rate in March dipped two-tenths of a percentage point to 6%.

