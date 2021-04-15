Advertisement

Woman charged with battery on a police officer after alleged intoxicated incident at Sheetz in Philippi

Aimee Lynn Gargus
Aimee Lynn Gargus(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Jane Lew woman is facing charges after police say she kicked two officers while intoxicated.

On Monday, officers with the Philippi Police Department responded to a Sheetz for a complaint of an “intoxicated female who fell asleep in the dinning area of the story,” according to the criminal complaint.

Aimee Lynn Gargus, 52, allegedly refused to provide identification or give her name and birthdate to the officers. Police say they placed Gargus in custody and transported her to the West Virginia State Police Office for processing. During processing, she struck two officers “in a kicking manner,” the complaint reads.

Gargus has been charged with two counts of battery on a police officer, second offense. She is at Tygart Valley Regional jail awaiting arraignment.

