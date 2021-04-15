W.Va. man wanted in connection with operating fake construction company arrested in Tennessee

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection with operating a fake construction company has been arrested in a different state.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, William Thomas Hurst, 43, of Hurricane, was arrested in Tennessee on warrants from Kentucky.

Deputies say they are working on adding their warrants to the list of reasons to hold him. He will eventually be brought back to West Virginia for a trial.

Hurst is charged with a felony count of obtaining money by false pretenses, according to the sheriff’s office.

During an investigation, officials say they learned Hurst was paid over $7,000 as a deposit for work to be completed. He never conducted any of the construction in the contract. After multiple reasons were given for the delays, Hurst ceased contact with the other party.

Hurst was operating under the name of Hurst Construction, investigators say. The company’s social media pages were deleted during the investigation.

The sheriff’s office says there is no company on file with the WV Secretary of State by that name.

