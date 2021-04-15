W.Va. senators announce research grant for West Virginia University

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Capito and Manchin announced $391,560 to West Virginia University (WVU) to support research on changes in Coenzyme A levels.

This funding was made available through a competitive grant program from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS).

“West Virginia University continues to be a leader in many research fields, including medicine and biology. I’m pleased the National Institute of General Medical Sciences is investing in this research project to study the changes in coenzymes and their effect on regulating metabolic pathways. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to push for funding that supports research projects in the Mountain State and I look forward to seeing the results of this important research,” Senator Manchin said.

“The research capabilities at WVU continue to prove that our higher education institutions can compete with any other institution in the nation. When I first came to the Senate, I hosted National Institute of Health (NIH) leaders in Morgantown to highlight the biomedical research being done at WVU. It’s great to see that NIH and NIGMS are continuing their support for research initiatives in West Virginia. I will continue to use my role in the Senate to promote the advanced medical programs being conducted in colleges and universities across the Mountain State,” Senator Capito said.

