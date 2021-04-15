WVU Gets Revenge on Marshall, 9-3

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After falling to Marshall three weeks ago, WVU made sure it would not happen again Wednesday and dominated the Herd by a final score of 9-3.

The Mountaineers outhit MU, 11-3 and scored runs in five different innings. McGwire Holbrook went 3-for-3. Tyler Doanes and Austin Davis each had two hits.

West Virginia starting pitcher Jake Carr allowed only one earned run over four innings. He also struck out three.

With the victory, WVU improves to 13-14 overall. Marshall drops to 4-20. The Mountaineers return to Monongalia County Ballpark Friday night to open a three-game series against No. 7 Texas Tech. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

