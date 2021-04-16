Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | April 16th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures again only reach the low 50s, and we could see some strong wind gusts in the afternoon. However, we’ll stay dry today, despite some scattered cloud cover. Headed into tomorrow morning, temperatures will fall to the upper 30s, so if you’re headed out early, make sure to bundle up. During the day on Saturday, temperatures start to improve, reaching the upper 50s by the afternoon despite a cloudy day. Temperatures drop into the 30s once more headed into Sunday morning, but will warm up to around 60° in the afternoon. We could also see some scattered rain showers in the afternoon, so grab an umbrella if you’re headed out for the day on Sunday. We will be back in the 60s on Monday with plenty of sunshine, and Tuesday will be another gorgeous day with temperatures reaching 70 degrees by the afternoon. However, clouds begin to build in the afternoon on Tuesday, foreshadowing the sprinkles that move in on Wednesday. A strong cold front passes through in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, dropping temperatures to a daytime high of 50° and bringing some rainfall as well. Don’t stow away those jackets just yet!

Today: Mostly cloudy with some bitter air and potential for afternoon wind. High: 55.

Tonight: Cold but dry. Low: 37.

Saturday: Warming up, but still cloudy. High: 59.

Sunday: Lots of clouds but some sun as well. High: 61.

