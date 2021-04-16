Advertisement

Arizona dog survives fall off 200-foot cliff

By David Caltabiano
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWEY, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) – Simba’s happy place is in the car on the way to a campsite.

On Good Friday, the goldendoodle and his human parents went to Oak Creek Canyon.

Ruth and Wesley Wallace got out of the car to enjoy the view of the vista. Simba was out running with joy.

“Simba came from Ruth, full blast right up to me and jumped, and then cleared the rock wall and cleared all the cliff,” the dog’s owner Wesley Wallace said with a chuckle.

It’s easy to laugh about now, but at the time, Ruth Wallace thought Simba was gone.

“There’s nothing that you can do at that moment, just nothing really, just pray,” she said.

A search mission was launched before nightfall and Simba was found about 200 feet below.

The family used a hammock to bring the dog to safety.

“When my husband called me to say that (Simba) was alive, I couldn’t believe it at first, but it was just really just a miracle,” said Ruth Wallace.

After surgery in Phoenix, the four-year-old pup is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aimee Lynn Gargus
Woman charged with battery on a police officer after alleged intoxicated incident at Sheetz in Philippi
Stacy Lee Thompson
Fairmont man facing charges after allegedly putting handgun in victim’s mouth during assault
Sandra Sue Blankemeyer
Police: West Virginia DHHR worker poses as CPS worker in attempt to kidnap child
William Thomas Hurst, 43, has been charged with a felony count of obtaining money by false...
W.Va. man wanted in connection with operating fake construction company arrested in Tennessee
Monongalia County man admits to his role in a drug trafficking operation

Latest News

This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever
Attorney General Merrick Garland has rescinded a Trump-era memo that curtailed the use of...
AG Garland rescinds Trump-era memo curtailing use of consent decrees
FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook panel’s Trump ruling delayed as comments flood in
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Coordination Center of the Russian Government in...
Kremlin to expel 10 US diplomats in response to US sanctions