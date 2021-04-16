Advertisement

Driver takes SUV airborne over rising Florida drawbridge

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Police in Florida are on the lookout for the driver of an SUV who smashed through traffic arms on a rising drawbridge Monday morning.

Daytona Beach police released a video showing the windshield was smashed by the traffic arm, but the driver continued over the bridge as it was going up.

All four tires left the ground as it jumped the gap.

Investigators believe they have identified the driver, but no one had been arrested.

Both sets of traffic arms were replaced.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aimee Lynn Gargus
Woman charged with battery on a police officer after alleged intoxicated incident at Sheetz in Philippi
Stacy Lee Thompson
Fairmont man facing charges after allegedly putting handgun in victim’s mouth during assault
Sandra Sue Blankemeyer
Police: West Virginia DHHR worker poses as CPS worker in attempt to kidnap child
William Thomas Hurst, 43, has been charged with a felony count of obtaining money by false...
W.Va. man wanted in connection with operating fake construction company arrested in Tennessee
Monongalia County man admits to his role in a drug trafficking operation

Latest News

This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever
Attorney General Merrick Garland has rescinded a Trump-era memo that curtailed the use of...
AG Garland rescinds Trump-era memo curtailing use of consent decrees
FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook panel’s Trump ruling delayed as comments flood in
An Arizona family's dog somehow survived after jumping off a cliff and falling 200 feet.
Arizona dog survives fall off 200-foot cliff
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Coordination Center of the Russian Government in...
Kremlin to expel 10 US diplomats in response to US sanctions