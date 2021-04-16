Hundreds attend protest in Morgantown hours after ex-officer is charged in the death of Daunte Wright

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Many in the Morgantown area gathered at the courthouse to protest after the recent death of Daunte Wright who was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop.

The ex-officer was charged in the death of Wright earlier Thursday, and by that evening, community members were seen marching through the downtown area.

This is one of many protest that have happened in the last year within Northcentral West Virginia due to police brutality.

