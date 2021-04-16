Advertisement

Hundreds attend protest in Morgantown hours after ex-officer is charged in the death of Daunte Wright

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Many in the Morgantown area gathered at the courthouse to protest after the recent death of Daunte Wright who was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop.

The ex-officer was charged in the death of Wright earlier Thursday, and by that evening, community members were seen marching through the downtown area.

This is one of many protest that have happened in the last year within Northcentral West Virginia due to police brutality.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Sue Blankemeyer
Police: West Virginia DHHR worker poses as CPS worker in attempt to kidnap child
Chad Junior Mclean
War Dogs Motorcycle Club member facing felony charges for soliciting minor in Philippi
Granville PD Looking for man
Granville PD asking for public’s help identifying individual
Harrison County Administrator fired because “services were no longer needed”
Aimee Lynn Gargus
Woman charged with battery on a police officer after alleged intoxicated incident at Sheetz in Philippi

Latest News

Capito Infastructure
Capito Infastructure
More than 300 Harrison County student athletes in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases
More than 300 Harrison County student athletes in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases
More than 300 Harrison County student athletes in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases
More than 300 Harrison County student athletes in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases
W.Va. senators announce research grant for West Virginia University