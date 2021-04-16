Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | April 15, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another dreary day, with cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. The clouds came from a system to our north. Tonight, clouds move in from the north, and we dip into the upper-30s. A few isolated rain showers are possible in the lowlands. In the mountains, dropping temperatures and moisture from the northern system means a few mountain snow showers and flurries are likely, with some wintry mix thrown in. Don’t expect much accumulation, however. By tomorrow morning, the system moves east, taking the rain with it. By the afternoon, expect cloudy but mostly dry conditions, with highs in the mid-50s once again. Over the weekend, highs will be in the upper-50s, with mostly cloudy conditions. Saturday will be dry in the afternoon, but weak disturbances bring in light rain showers Saturday night into Sunday. Next week, we might see some rain showers on Monday, with Tuesday remaining dry and more rain coming on Wednesday.

Tonight: In the mountains, a few isolated snow and rain/snow showers stick around until the early-morning hours. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and cool temperatures. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: We’ll remain mostly cloudy, but on the bright side, we’ll be dry. Highs will be in the mid-50s. High: 54.

Saturday: Mix of clouds, with more clouds than sunshine. Nice afternoon, with highs in the upper-50s. A few showers move in at night and stick around until the morning hours. High: 57.

Sunday: A few more showers for the morning and afternoon, with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. We’ll also see mostly cloudy skies. High: 59.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.