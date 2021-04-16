Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 16, 2021

A slow warm-up on the way.
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!!!! Another chilly day across the area today, and the gustier winds made it feel even cooler. The sweatshirt didn’t quite cut it today and I had to add another layer when heading into work. Temperatures this afternoon struggled to break over 50, but some of our western counties did. After today, those afternoon temperatures will slowly be making their way up again. Before we get to that warm trend, first let’s quickly address the possibility of frost again tomorrow. Even if morning temperatures get as low as 35F, frost formation could result for portions of West Virginia. And for sensitive outdoor vegetation, it could kill those new leaves. So if you can’t bring them in, maybe cover anything you think will be susceptible. Now let’s talk about the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers later on in the day. Overnight it will remain mostly cloudy and lows will again dip down into the 30′s. Sunday will be warmer, but still mostly cloudy and more chances of showers moving through. Monday and Tuesday look absolutely beautiful with afternoon highs continuing to rise.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 36

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. chance of showers later: High 58

Sunday: Partly sunny: 61

Monday: Partly sunny: High: 65

