Man arrested after shoplifting and striking two police cars

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 4:30 PM, Granville Police responded to a shoplifting call. This took place at the University Town Centre Walmart.

Upon arrival to the scene, an officer discovered a suspect running towards his vehicle in an attempt to flee. The suspect, later identified as Oleksiy Titov, then struck a Granville Police patrol vehicle with his own vehicle in the parking lot.

The suspect then fled the parking lot, turning into University Town Centre Drive. He struck another Granville Police patrol vehicle, and refused to stop driving. Eventually, Titov was arrested at his residence on Fairmont Road.

Police officers from multiple jurisdictions facilitated throughout the incident, and no officers were injured.

