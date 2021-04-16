Meteorologist selected as Student of the Year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Weather isn’t our Anna Hamelin’s only job- she’s also finishing up her last semester of college at Florida Institute of Technology. In two weeks, she’ll earn her B.S. in Meteorology.

Despite her commitment to the morning and noon broadcasts, Anna is always hard at work during and after the shows, attending her classes and leading her school’s chapter of the American Meteorological Society. This year, she was awarded Student of the Year by her academic unit in recognition of her hard work.

Before coming to WDTV, Anna was on her school’s cheer and dance team, as well as the cross country and track team. She worked hard to balance school and sports, but attending college online with a full-time job on the news was a big challenge.

“I’m so proud to be representing WDTV at Florida Tech, and I am so thankful that I was given the opportunity to start my career while finishing the final stages of my education,” Hamelin says. “Mostly, I’m just excited to be able to have more free time after work so that I can become a more active member of the West Virginia community. I want to explore our beautiful parks and work with different local organizations.”

Hamelin was also awarded a Distinguished Student Scholar Award this year for having a GPA above a 3.8, and was previously nominated for Female Athlete of the Year. She hopes to inspire others to pursue their dreams, no matter what obstacles must be surmounted to reach them.

