Power outage in Monongah left students in the dark

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A normal Thursday for students at Monongah Elementary School had a hiccup after a power outage hit the town in the early afternoon. But for students, the day continued until the final bell.

“We do make sure to look at all of the factors before we make a decision,” said Superintendent Randall Farley.

He says he was informed about the blackout just after 1 p.m.. Technicians did not have an estimate for when power would be restored until 2 p.m. and by that point, an early dismissal would have thrown the bus schedule, delaying students across the county.

“We always have to prioritize our elementary schools,” said Nicole Wells, mother of two Monongah students. “We also need transparency. When there is an issue in our schools, parents need to be informed immediately.”

Wells runs a Facebook page advertised as a watchdog organization for Marion County. She says parents did not receive a call about the power outage and there was no official release on the county’s Facebook page.

Superintendent Farley pushed back, saying that the communication for an event like this would fall under the jurisdiction of the school. He says a county-wide release for an incident that only affects a portion of the population is not how their communication system is designed.

Monongah is back in class today after the power was restored just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

