Advertisement

Raul Castro confirms he’s resigning, ending long era in Cuba

Raul Castro, first secretary of the Communist Party and former president, attends the VIII...
Raul Castro, first secretary of the Communist Party and former president, attends the VIII Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba's opening session, at the Convention Palace in Havana, Cuba, Friday, April 16, 2021.(Ariel Ley Royero/ACN via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVANA (AP) — Raul Castro said Friday he is resigning as head of Cuba’s Communist Party, ending an era of formal leadership by he and his brother Fidel Castro that began with the 1959 revolution.

Castro made the announcement Friday in a speech at the opening of the Eighth congress of the ruling party, the only one allowed on the island.

Castro didn’t say who he would endorse as his successor as first secretary-general of the Communist Party, but he previously has indicated that he favors yielding control to Miguel Diaz-Canel, who succeeded him as president in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aimee Lynn Gargus
Woman charged with battery on a police officer after alleged intoxicated incident at Sheetz in Philippi
Stacy Lee Thompson
Fairmont man facing charges after allegedly putting handgun in victim’s mouth during assault
Sandra Sue Blankemeyer
Police: West Virginia DHHR worker poses as CPS worker in attempt to kidnap child
William Thomas Hurst, 43, has been charged with a felony count of obtaining money by false...
W.Va. man wanted in connection with operating fake construction company arrested in Tennessee
More than 300 Harrison County student athletes in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases
More than 300 Harrison County student athletes in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Oleksiy Titov
Man arrested after shoplifting and striking two police cars
The Japanese delegation walks off the plane after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
Japan’s leader urges strong alliance in White House visit
FILE - This Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, shows a makeshift memorial, in Rochester, N.Y., near the...
Grand jury in Daniel Prude death voted 15-5 to clear 3 cops
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police ID killer in FedEx shooting as 19-year-old man