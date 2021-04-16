Two rushed to the hospital after I-79N accident

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were taken to local hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident along I-79 in Marion County. Their injuries are not known at this time.

Marion County 9-1-1 officials tell 5News the accident happened along I-79 northbound near mile marker 137.

The call came into around 9:30 Friday morning.

One victim was transported to UHC while the other was taken to Fairmont Medical Center.

A portion of the interstate was closed while crews cleared the scene.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.