Two rushed to the hospital after I-79N accident
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were taken to local hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident along I-79 in Marion County. Their injuries are not known at this time.
Marion County 9-1-1 officials tell 5News the accident happened along I-79 northbound near mile marker 137.
The call came into around 9:30 Friday morning.
One victim was transported to UHC while the other was taken to Fairmont Medical Center.
A portion of the interstate was closed while crews cleared the scene.
