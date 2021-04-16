WVU guard Gondrezick drafted 4th overall by Indiana Fever
Highest WNBA draft pick in Mountaineer history
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer guard Kysre Gondrezick was projected to be a second or third round pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.
They call those mock drafts for a reason.
Gondrezick was selected 4th overall by the Indiana Fever. She becomes the highest draft pick in Mountaineer history and the 10th overall draftee from West Virginia.
She was a first-team all-Big 12 selection & AP honorable mention All-American in 2020-21. She averaged a team best 19.5 points and 4.5 assists per game.
