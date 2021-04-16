Advertisement

WVU guard Gondrezick drafted 4th overall by Indiana Fever

Highest WNBA draft pick in Mountaineer history
Gondrezick was drafted 4th overall by the Indiana Fever
Gondrezick was drafted 4th overall by the Indiana Fever
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer guard Kysre Gondrezick was projected to be a second or third round pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

They call those mock drafts for a reason.

Gondrezick was selected 4th overall by the Indiana Fever. She becomes the highest draft pick in Mountaineer history and the 10th overall draftee from West Virginia.

She was a first-team all-Big 12 selection & AP honorable mention All-American in 2020-21. She averaged a team best 19.5 points and 4.5 assists per game.

