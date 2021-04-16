WVU guard Gondrezick drafted 4th overall by Indiana Fever

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer guard Kysre Gondrezick was projected to be a second or third round pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

They call those mock drafts for a reason.

Gondrezick was selected 4th overall by the Indiana Fever. She becomes the highest draft pick in Mountaineer history and the 10th overall draftee from West Virginia.

She was a first-team all-Big 12 selection & AP honorable mention All-American in 2020-21. She averaged a team best 19.5 points and 4.5 assists per game.

SHE GOT THAT FEVER 🔥🧨

With the 4th pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, the @IndianaFever select @KysreRae ‼️😮🎉

She becomes the highest @WNBA draft pick in @WVUWBB history. 📈 pic.twitter.com/3eIj3ImmgH — WDTV Sports (@WDTVSports) April 16, 2021

HOW AWESOME IS THIS!!



Here’s the reaction of Benton Harbor’s own Kysre Gondrezick being selected by the @IndianaFever with the 4th overall pick in the WNBA Draft!



She’s just a three-hour drive from home! I bet her mom Lisa is happy about that!! #BentonHarborPride pic.twitter.com/McmK0oOhML — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljr_WNDU) April 16, 2021

