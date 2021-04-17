Appalachian Power seeks rate increase approval from W.Va. PSC

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Appalachian Power customers could be seeing a monthly rate increase by next January to help the company pay for increasing costs.

According to a release Friday from AEP, Appalachian Power’s parent company, the increase would be about $8.10 a month for a customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours or $16.20 for a customer using 2,000 kilowatt-hours.

AEP says the rate increases for customers would help offset the cost of its energy efficiency and demand response programs, which is about a $5 million increase.

Altogether, the company’s seeking about $73 million for overall costs, including tree removal.

The company said Wheeling Power is seeking a similar increase from the Public Service Commission of West Virginia. Both companies submitted filings known as Expanded Net Energy Cost and Vegetation Management Program to the PSC. In the latter case, the program reimburses the company for right-of-way vegetation management.

AEP also said the company’s feeling the impact of the pandemic.

“The ENEC amount is mostly for dollars already spent but not recovered in last year’s case when the financial impacts of the pandemic on our customers were most severe,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO, in a news release. “The pandemic has been difficult, and that’s why we suspended disconnects for non-payment for most of 2020 and made it easier to get payment arrangements.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.