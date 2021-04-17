Brazilian Variant of the COVID-19 virus found in Berkley County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Governor Jim Justice said in his April 16 briefing that the Brazilian Variant of COVID-19 or P1 had made its way into West Virginia.

The governor said, that the first known case was found in Berkley County.

He also shared that there had been 497 reported cases of this variant in 31 states.

Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh explained that the country of Brazil had the second highest number of COVID cases in the world that include cases of their P1 Variant.

Brazilian’s found that people had been re-infected with the virus who had the virus before.

Dr. Marsh said that over 50% of Brazil’s ICU cases of the virus were people under 30 years old.

State Health Officer, Dr. Ayne Amjad said the Brazilian and South African variants were a concern for antibody treatments.

“As far as the vaccines go there is concerns that it is not as effective with the Brazilian Variant. That is not to say that you don’t want to take the vaccine, because it does offer some protection,” she said.

Dr. Amjad also addressed the concern of people still catching the virus after being vaccinated.

She said there have only been 129 break through cases in the state.

Break through cases were those who had been fully vaccinated and made it past the two-week window after the second shot, but still caught the virus.

Throughout the briefing the state leaders encouraged those 16 and older to get vaccinated if they hadn’t been already.

