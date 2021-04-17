Advertisement

Brazilian Variant of the COVID-19 virus found in Berkley County

Press briefing on April 16.
Press briefing on April 16.(Governor Justice Facebook)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Governor Jim Justice said in his April 16 briefing that the Brazilian Variant of COVID-19 or P1 had made its way into West Virginia.

The governor said, that the first known case was found in Berkley County.

He also shared that there had been 497 reported cases of this variant in 31 states.

Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh explained that the country of Brazil had the second highest number of COVID cases in the world that include cases of their P1 Variant.

Brazilian’s found that people had been re-infected with the virus who had the virus before.

Dr. Marsh said that over 50% of Brazil’s ICU cases of the virus were people under 30 years old.

State Health Officer, Dr. Ayne Amjad said the Brazilian and South African variants were a concern for antibody treatments.

“As far as the vaccines go there is concerns that it is not as effective with the Brazilian Variant. That is not to say that you don’t want to take the vaccine, because it does offer some protection,” she said.

Dr. Amjad also addressed the concern of people still catching the virus after being vaccinated.

She said there have only been 129 break through cases in the state.

Break through cases were those who had been fully vaccinated and made it past the two-week window after the second shot, but still caught the virus.

Throughout the briefing the state leaders encouraged those 16 and older to get vaccinated if they hadn’t been already.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people transported to the hospital after vehicle crash on I-79N at mile marker 137
Two rushed to the hospital after I-79N accident
Oleksiy Titov
Granville PD: Man arrested after shoplifting and striking two police cars
Justin Lamar, 19
UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in Morgantown shooting
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Stacy Lee Thompson
Fairmont man facing charges after allegedly putting handgun in victim’s mouth during assault

Latest News

Fairmont gathers for mural dedication
Fairmont gathers for mural dedication
Monongah Elementary School had power restored just before 4 p.m. Thursday.
Power outage in Monongah left students in the dark
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Anna Hamelin
Meteorologist selected as Student of the Year