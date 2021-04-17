Fairmont gathers for mural dedication

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mural was unveiled Friday and developers say it’ll breath a new life into downtown Fairmont.

The main street Fairmont director tells me this mural here on Monroe Street could be the start of new focused effort to revitalize all of the downtown district.

Fairmont State Art Professor Joel Dugan has an eye for designing the downtown landscape.

“Last summer I had the ability to run a course that was a public art course and so we were able to bring some public art pieces to the downtown,” said Dugan.

Dugan painted the mural depicting scenes from the recent Feast of the Seven Fishes movie filmed in Fairmont.

It mirrors the annual festival that the city holds on the very same street each December.

“The feast is unique to our region and many ways the historical cinematic moment of history,” continued Dugan.

Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Tim Liebrecht says the bright and colorful artwork could be the start of something special.

“Main Street’s mission is to create a more prosperous, active and beautiful downtown and I think murals like this, public art like this, projects like this really meet all of that mission,” said Liebrecht.

Liebrecht says as they seek to attract more people downtown - he attributes the number of entities that worked together to make the project possible.

“Between main street, the city of Fairmont, Marion County, Fairmont State University, and the Alleghany Image Factory and it’s just really been an incredible partnership.”

A partnership that Dugan hopes is only the beginning of a series of public art.

A way to capture the friendly city...

“...and more importantly, end the piece at a place on the wall that anybody that comes up to it feels like they have an open seat at the table.”

