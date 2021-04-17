Advertisement

Fairmont Senior downs Philip Barbour to win AAA Region II, Section II

Polar Bears beat Colts, 64-33
FSR
FSR(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Region II will run through the Armory.

Fairmont Senior downed Philip Barbour, 64-33.

Junior guard Marley Washenitz did it all for the Bears with 25 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists & 6 steals.

Meredith Maier had a double double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Braylyn Sparks and Emily Denison each had 12 points.

Fairmont Senior will host Lincoln in the Region II chip. The Cougars fell to Lewis County, 46-44. The Minutemaids win Section I and will welcome in Philip Barbour.

