Health officials report 446 new cases, 3 new deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 17, 2021, there have been 2,602,762 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 148,517 total cases and 2,780 total deaths.

446 new cases along with three new Covid-19 related deaths have been reported to the DHHR within the last 24 hours.

The deaths include a 91-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, and an 87-year old female from Hampshire County.

There are 7,317 cases are active.

“We must use all of the tools in our toolbox to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This includes vaccination, testing, mask wearing, social distancing, and good hygiene. Our deepest sympathy is extended to these families for their profound loss.”

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available Sunday in Doddridge County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,344), Berkeley (11,541), Boone (1,867), Braxton (861), Brooke (2,118), Cabell (8,606), Calhoun (271), Clay (453), Doddridge (545), Fayette (3,253), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,240), Greenbrier (2,607), Hampshire (1,702), Hancock (2,705), Hardy (1,434), Harrison (5,391), Jackson (1,906), Jefferson (4,327), Kanawha (14,027), Lewis (1,137), Lincoln (1,396), Logan (3,001), Marion (4,135), Marshall (3,269), Mason (1,932), McDowell (1,478), Mercer (4,557), Mineral (2,760), Mingo (2,416), Monongalia (8,940), Monroe (1,067), Morgan (1,086), Nicholas (1,499), Ohio (4,030), Pendleton (686), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (640), Preston (2,805), Putnam (4,806), Raleigh (6,105), Randolph (2,493), Ritchie (658), Roane (579), Summers (756), Taylor (1,197), Tucker (523), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,816), Wayne (2,815), Webster (455), Wetzel (1,188), Wirt (380), Wood (7,573), Wyoming (1,907).

