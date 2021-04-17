Advertisement

Health officials report 446 new cases, 3 new deaths

678,940 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 499,540 are...
678,940 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 499,540 are fully vaccinated.(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 17, 2021, there have been 2,602,762 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 148,517 total cases and 2,780 total deaths.

446 new cases along with three new Covid-19 related deaths have been reported to the DHHR within the last 24 hours.

The deaths include a 91-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, and an 87-year old female from Hampshire County.

There are 7,317 cases are active.

“We must use all of the tools in our toolbox to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This includes vaccination, testing, mask wearing, social distancing, and good hygiene. Our deepest sympathy is extended to these families for their profound loss.”

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available Sunday in Doddridge County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,344), Berkeley (11,541), Boone (1,867), Braxton (861), Brooke (2,118), Cabell (8,606), Calhoun (271), Clay (453), Doddridge (545), Fayette (3,253), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,240), Greenbrier (2,607), Hampshire (1,702), Hancock (2,705), Hardy (1,434), Harrison (5,391), Jackson (1,906), Jefferson (4,327), Kanawha (14,027), Lewis (1,137), Lincoln (1,396), Logan (3,001), Marion (4,135), Marshall (3,269), Mason (1,932), McDowell (1,478), Mercer (4,557), Mineral (2,760), Mingo (2,416), Monongalia (8,940), Monroe (1,067), Morgan (1,086), Nicholas (1,499), Ohio (4,030), Pendleton (686), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (640), Preston (2,805), Putnam (4,806), Raleigh (6,105), Randolph (2,493), Ritchie (658), Roane (579), Summers (756), Taylor (1,197), Tucker (523), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,816), Wayne (2,815), Webster (455), Wetzel (1,188), Wirt (380), Wood (7,573), Wyoming (1,907).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people transported to the hospital after vehicle crash on I-79N at mile marker 137
Two rushed to the hospital after I-79N accident
Oleksiy Titov
Granville PD: Man arrested after shoplifting and striking two police cars
Justin Lamar, 19
UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in Morgantown shooting
Stacy Lee Thompson
Fairmont man facing charges after allegedly putting handgun in victim’s mouth during assault
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station
Fairmont gathers for mural dedication
Fairmont gathers for mural dedication
Press briefing on April 16.
Brazilian Variant of the COVID-19 virus found in Berkley County
Monongah Elementary School had power restored just before 4 p.m. Thursday.
Power outage in Monongah left students in the dark