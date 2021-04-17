John Koch Jr. of Fairmont, West Virginia, passed April 16, 2021 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Grant Town, WV on August 6, 1940 a son of the late John Koch Sr. and Olga Blumenthal. John served our country in the United States Army and worked as a coal miner for many years, then was promoted to an operations foreman. He was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. He was married to his wife Frances Anna Zabolotny Koch for 53 years until she passed in 2017. John is survived by his two sons John K. Koch and his wife Lisa of Vienna and Brian Koch of Arizona. He is also survived by his daughter Kelly Vaughan and her husband Charles of Arkansas, and his two brothers Sam Koch and his wife Linda of Grant Town and Anthony Koch of California. In addition to his parents and wife, John is predeceased by his sister Mary. Friends and family are welcome to attend a graveside service for John, which will take place at 11:00 a.m Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Fairmont, with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by The Marion County Veteran’s Honor Guard.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.