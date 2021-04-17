Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | April 17, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a cloudy, dreary afternoon, and as a disturbance moves into our area during the evening hours, expect a chance for isolated showers. These showers won’t produce much rain, and by midnight, they’ll be gone. After that, temperatures will drop into the low-40s, with partly cloudy skies. Barring patches of heavy fog in some areas, which could impact the night and morning commute, tonight will be uneventful. Tomorrow afternoon, we warm back up into the upper-50s, breaking 60 in some areas. We’ll also see a mix of Sun and clouds, so try to enjoy the sunshine if you can. Another disturbance brings more isolated rain showers into WV, so you might want an umbrella just in case. However, don’t expect much, only about 0.1 inches of rain at the most. Next week starts out nice, with highs in the 60s and partly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, a fast-moving cold front will bring rain showers for the morning and afternoon hours, along with cold temperatures. Thereafter, we might see light mountain snow showers, so we’ll be watching this system carefully.

Tonight: Expect slightly more mild temperatures for tonight, with partly cloudy skies. Rain showers are gone before midnight, so barring patches of fog in some low-lying areas, don’t expect anything eventful tonight. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: We’ll be right back into the upper-50s, breaking 60 in some areas, so tomorrow’s temperatures won’t be too bad. Expect a mix of Sun and clouds. Rain showers will move into WV in the afternoon and evening, but don’t expect much rain. High: 60.

Monday: Expect a great start to the work week, with highs in the mid-60s and mostly sunny skies. Definitely much better than this week’s weather conditions. High: 66.

Tuesday: Even more warm air flows into WV, as southerly winds bring warm air into the Mountain State. Expect more clouds in the afternoon, but on the bright side, we’ll stay dry until the overnight hours. High: 71.

