Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | April 16, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another cloudy, but mostly dry afternoon, with highs in the low-50s. Yesterday’s low-pressure system is moving east, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies tonight. Fortunately, with drier air flowing in, don’t expect any precipitation tonight. Northwesterly winds mean that tonight, we’ll see lows in the upper-30s once again, so a coat will be needed. Heading into tomorrow afternoon, we warm up into the more mild upper-50s, with mostly cloudy skies and tolerable conditions. By the evening hours, a weak disturbance brings isolated showers to our area. Don’t expect much rain, however. More isolated showers are possible on Sunday. By Monday, we should be mostly dry, with highs in the 60s. Tuesday will bring more seasonable weather, as southerly winds bring highs in the upper-60s to WV. But then on Wednesday, a cold front brings more rain to WV, along with some snow showers, if we get cold enough.

Tonight: Expect mostly cloudy skies, with cool temperatures tonight. On the bright side, we stay dry. Definitely grab a coat tonight. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: We start out chilly in the morning. More mild afternoon highs, with mostly cloudy skies, although we do expect some breaks in the clouds here and there. In the evening and overnight hours, a few isolated showers pop up, although they won’t bring much. High: 57.

Sunday: Another day of partly cloudy skies, although we do expect some more sunshine. Even warmer temperatures are expected, although a few more isolated showers will come in. High: 59.

Monday: More warm temperatures come into WV, with more of a mix of Sun and clouds. We should be dry as well. High: 60.

