Morgantown downs Wheeling Park to win AAAA Region I, Section I Chip

Mohigans will host BU in Regional
Ammons
Ammons(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown relied on its defense in the section final, downing Wheeling Park, 41-32.

The Mohigans held the Patriots to 11 second half points.

Forward & DePaul commit Kaitlyn Ammons had 14 points & 6 rebounds for the Mohigans and Cat Wassick added 9.

Lindsey Garrison led WP with 9 points.

Morgantown will host Buckhannon-Upshur in the Region final & University will welcome in Wheeling Park.

The Hawks downed BU in the other sectional, 54-46, behind 18 points from Lauren Dean.

