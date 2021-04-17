Morgantown downs Wheeling Park to win AAAA Region I, Section I Chip

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown relied on its defense in the section final, downing Wheeling Park, 41-32.

The Mohigans held the Patriots to 11 second half points.

Forward & DePaul commit Kaitlyn Ammons had 14 points & 6 rebounds for the Mohigans and Cat Wassick added 9.

Lindsey Garrison led WP with 9 points.

Morgantown will host Buckhannon-Upshur in the Region final & University will welcome in Wheeling Park.

The Hawks downed BU in the other sectional, 54-46, behind 18 points from Lauren Dean.

FINAL: @MohiganAthletic 41 Wheeling Park 32

