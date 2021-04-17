Second Annual Ramps Dinner for suicide awareness

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Rock Springs Tavern in Jane Lew held their Second Annual Ramp Dinner to raise suicide awareness.

There were people lined up inside and outside the Tavern to get their meal to help support the cause.

People purchased $10 tickets to attend the dinner. All proceeds from today are going to the american foundation for suicide awareness.

Tawney Wyatt, one of the organizers shared she felt this was important.

“A lot of people at different ages in your life. You know everybody knows somebody that has comitted suicide. This is just to make people aware of where they can get help,” she said.

Wyatt added the event was inspired by tavern owner, Julie’s, sister Kim who took her own life.

The ramps dinner featured ham, ramps and more. Ramps were a wild onion native to West Virginia.

They also had basket raffles and a live DJ that came all the way from Tennessee to support the event.

Wyatt said before they even sold one meal they had already met their goal for 2021.

Amanda Farley from the American Foundation for Suicide Awareness had a table set up to provide information and resources to educate attendees about the cause.

She encouraged people fighting the battle to try to talk about it.

“We know talking about how you feel inside as hard as that might be, is one way that can really save your life. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts,” Farley said.

Wyatt added next year they planned on pushing the event back one week and holding it at a larger location to accomodate a crowd.

Farley shared if you or someone you know is in need of assistance you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 (800) 273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 for the Crisis Textline.

