Tshiebwe: “I wasn’t happy anymore” on transfer to Kentucky

Former Mountaineer transferred to UK in January
Published: Apr. 17, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former 5-star recruit & Mountaineer forward Oscar Tshiebwe made headlines in January with his decision to leave Morgantown and transfer from WVU to Kentucky.

“I wasn’t happy anymore and everything was not good,” Tshiebwe said on his departure. “I was not laughing or enjoying my time... most people thought I was going to ruin my life, I said ‘no’, that’s why you can’t listen to what people say.”

When he arrived in Lexington, Tshiebwe was not allowed to play, but only practice for the Wildcats this season,

KU had one of its worst years in program history, finishing at 9-16 overall and missing the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.

