University’s Edwards wins Gatorade WV XC runner of the year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second consecutive season, University High’s Josh Edwards is the recipient of the Gatorade WV Cross Country runner of the year.

Edwards won his second straight AAA XC title in 2020 with a time of 15:25, nearly 50 seconds behind the second place finisher. The Hawks also won the team title.

Congratulations to University HS's Josh Edwards on being named the Gatorade West Virginia Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year!!!! pic.twitter.com/bqZVApKzbe — The U Athletic Dept (@U_Athletics) April 15, 2021

