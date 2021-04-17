Walk for Wishes Drive-Thru in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Make A Wish made their Walk for Wishes a drive-thru event this year.

Regional Coordinator, Vanessa Zweig said, COVID-19 forced them to make adaptations to the event.

They decided in January that they still wanted to hold an in person event.

Zweig shared they still had a full planned trail.

“There are seven stops along the route today. People at each stop will get a goody bag. We have bagels, water, crafts and raffles at each stop to add that fun in person componet back to it,” she added.

Zweig said that you can still make donations if you missed the event on their website.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.