West Virginia falls to No. 7 Texas Tech in game 1, 7-2
Fulford: double shy of the cycle
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers (13-15) fell to No. 7 Texas Tech (25-7) in the first of a three game set, 7-2.
The Red Raiders struck for 7 of their 9 hits and 6 of their 7 runs off of Mountaineer lefty Jackson Wolf. He pitched 5.2 innings with 3 walks and 9 strikeouts.
TTU catcher Braxton Fulford went 3-for-4 and finished a double shy of the cycle with an RBI triple in the first, 2-run homer in the 5th and RBI single in the 6th.
Paul McIntosh and Matt McCormick each had 2 hits for the Mountaineers.
The series continues on Saturday at 4 p.m.
