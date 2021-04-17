West Virginia falls to No. 7 Texas Tech in game 1, 7-2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers (13-15) fell to No. 7 Texas Tech (25-7) in the first of a three game set, 7-2.

The Red Raiders struck for 7 of their 9 hits and 6 of their 7 runs off of Mountaineer lefty Jackson Wolf. He pitched 5.2 innings with 3 walks and 9 strikeouts.

TTU catcher Braxton Fulford went 3-for-4 and finished a double shy of the cycle with an RBI triple in the first, 2-run homer in the 5th and RBI single in the 6th.

Paul McIntosh and Matt McCormick each had 2 hits for the Mountaineers.

The series continues on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.