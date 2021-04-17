West Virginia regular season finale vs. SIUE canceled

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia men’s soccer saw its regular season come to an end a few days earlier than originally expected.

Their Sunday afternoon match against SIU Edwardsville was canceled on Friday by the MAC. The conference’s original statement said it was due to COVID-19 protocols. It was later chanced to “issues with the SIU men’s soccer team being below the minimum player threshold.”

The Mountaineers had a chance to win the conference & automatically qualify for the 48-team NCAA tournament with a win and Bowling Green loss or tie against Northern Illinois this weekend.

Now, West Virginia (6-3-1) will have to wait until Monday to see if they are given an at-large bid to the 36-team NCAA tournament. selection show on Monday.

