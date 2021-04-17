Advertisement

West Virginia regular season finale vs. SIUE canceled

Mountaineers end the regular season at 6-3-1 overall
Dan Stratford
Dan Stratford(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia men’s soccer saw its regular season come to an end a few days earlier than originally expected.

Their Sunday afternoon match against SIU Edwardsville was canceled on Friday by the MAC. The conference’s original statement said it was due to COVID-19 protocols. It was later chanced to “issues with the SIU men’s soccer team being below the minimum player threshold.”

The Mountaineers had a chance to win the conference & automatically qualify for the 48-team NCAA tournament with a win and Bowling Green loss or tie against Northern Illinois this weekend.

Now, West Virginia (6-3-1) will have to wait until Monday to see if they are given an at-large bid to the 36-team NCAA tournament. selection show on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people transported to the hospital after vehicle crash on I-79N at mile marker 137
Two rushed to the hospital after I-79N accident
Oleksiy Titov
Granville PD: Man arrested after shoplifting and striking two police cars
Justin Lamar, 19
UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in Morgantown shooting
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Stacy Lee Thompson
Fairmont man facing charges after allegedly putting handgun in victim’s mouth during assault

Latest News

Oscar Tshiebwe
Tshiebwe: “I wasn’t happy anymore” on transfer to Kentucky
Fulford
West Virginia falls to No. 7 Texas Tech in game 1, 7-2
Back-to-back recipient
University’s Edwards wins Gatorade WV XC runner of the year
FSR
Fairmont Senior downs Philip Barbour to win AAA Region II, Section II