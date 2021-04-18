Advertisement

First Annual Biker Blessing at Triple S. Harley

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -Triple S. Harley in Morgantown held their First Annual Bike Blessing event.

Families of fallen bikers came together to honor those they lost. Event Marketing Manager at Triple S. Harley, Heather Woods said, for each name sent in there was a brick in memory of that person put under their flag pole.

Woods added they invited the Christian Motorcycle Association to assist in running the event.

Lewis Stiltner with CMA said they were happy to share their mission with others. People gathered at the flagpole and Stiltner led a prayer for the fallen. Then Woods read off of the list of names they received.

After the short prayer service, bikers were able to gather around their motorcycles to get a blessing. Woods said they planned to make the biker blessing and memorial service a yearly event.

