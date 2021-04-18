Health officials report 370 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 370 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Sunday.

It brings the total count to 148,887.

A total of 680,678 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 506,965 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 2,785.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Harrison County, a 63-year old female from Berkeley County, and an 88-year old male from Mineral County.

“We are saddened to report the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the affected families.”

DHHR officials said 7,390 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,347), Berkeley (11,601), Boone (1,881), Braxton (861), Brooke (2,121), Cabell (8,610), Calhoun (271), Clay (454), Doddridge (548), Fayette (3,260), Gilmer (735), Grant (1,239), Greenbrier (2,615), Hampshire (1,715), Hancock (2,713), Hardy (1,436), Harrison (5,405), Jackson (1,912), Jefferson (4,345), Kanawha (14,083), Lewis (1,137), Lincoln (1,396), Logan (3,003), Marion (4,151), Marshall (3,274), Mason (1,935), McDowell (1,484), Mercer (4,565), Mineral (2,765), Mingo (2,421), Monongalia (8,949), Monroe (1,072), Morgan (1,088), Nicholas (1,507), Ohio (4,046), Pendleton (686), Pleasants (832), Pocahontas (640), Preston (2,809), Putnam (4,815), Raleigh (6,121), Randolph (2,494), Ritchie (659), Roane (579), Summers (765), Taylor (1,196), Tucker (523), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,816), Wayne (2,819), Webster (455), Wetzel (1,195), Wirt (381), Wood (7,575), Wyoming (1,912).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.