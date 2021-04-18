Advertisement

Health officials report 370 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 370 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Sunday.

It brings the total count to 148,887.

A total of 680,678 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 506,965 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 2,785.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Harrison County, a 63-year old female from Berkeley County, and an 88-year old male from Mineral County.

“We are saddened to report the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the affected families.”

DHHR officials said 7,390 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,347), Berkeley (11,601), Boone (1,881), Braxton (861), Brooke (2,121), Cabell (8,610), Calhoun (271), Clay (454), Doddridge (548), Fayette (3,260), Gilmer (735), Grant (1,239), Greenbrier (2,615), Hampshire (1,715), Hancock (2,713), Hardy (1,436), Harrison (5,405), Jackson (1,912), Jefferson (4,345), Kanawha (14,083), Lewis (1,137), Lincoln (1,396), Logan (3,003), Marion (4,151), Marshall (3,274), Mason (1,935), McDowell (1,484), Mercer (4,565), Mineral (2,765), Mingo (2,421), Monongalia (8,949), Monroe (1,072), Morgan (1,088), Nicholas (1,507), Ohio (4,046), Pendleton (686), Pleasants (832), Pocahontas (640), Preston (2,809), Putnam (4,815), Raleigh (6,121), Randolph (2,494), Ritchie (659), Roane (579), Summers (765), Taylor (1,196), Tucker (523), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,816), Wayne (2,819), Webster (455), Wetzel (1,195), Wirt (381), Wood (7,575), Wyoming (1,912).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone
Oleksiy Titov
Granville PD: Man arrested after shoplifting and striking two police cars
Two people transported to the hospital after vehicle crash on I-79N at mile marker 137
Two rushed to the hospital after I-79N accident
678,940 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 499,540 are...
Health officials report 446 new cases, 3 new deaths
Justin Lamar, 19
UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in Morgantown shooting

Latest News

Make a Wish in Morgantown makes changes to annual event.
Walk for Wishes Drive-Thru in Morgantown
Fundraiser for suicide awareness
Second Annual Ramps Dinner for suicide awareness
678,940 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 499,540 are...
Health officials report 446 new cases, 3 new deaths
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station