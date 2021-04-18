Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | April 18, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another cloudy afternoon, and once again, we saw, and are still seeing, a few rain showers. A weak disturbance will continue bringing light rain showers until after 11 PM, although most of the rain showers die before then. Don’t be surprised if you find a few raindrops on your windshield around dinnertime. The rain leaves overnight, and temperatures drop into the 40s once again. By tomorrow afternoon, we warm up into the mid-60s, so expect more seasonable temperatures. Barring an isolated shower or two, we’ll also see more sunshine, so go outside if you can tomorrow. Tuesday will be even warmer still, with highs in the upper-60s. The nice weather ends Wednesday morning, as a fast-moving cold front sweeps into WV and brings rain showers for the morning and afternoon. Colder-than-average temperatures will also follow, so expect some mountain snow showers, and some light rain and mix showers in the lowlands. Most of those go away by the late-evening hours. Thereafter, Thursday starts with lows in the 30s, before we see on-again, off-again snow showers and cloudy skies. We then dry out on Friday, before more rain comes next weekend.

Tonight: Any leftover showers die out before midnight, as drier air flows into WV. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with lows in the low-40s. You might need a light coat tonight, but don’t worry about an umbrella. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: We’ll see a mix of Sun and clouds, so we will see some sunshine. Highs will also be in the mid-60s, so expect more seasonable temperatures. In short, tomorrow will be nice. High: 65.

Tuesday: More warm air flows into WV, so expect warmer temperatures still. Clouds build in from the west, but we’ll stay dry until the overnight hours. High: 69.

Wednesday: The nice weather ends, as a fast-moving cold front brings rain showers for the morning and early-afternoon hours. Temperatures will start in the 50s for the morning and drop thereafter. The mountain counties will likely see some light snow showers and mix, with the lowlands seeing leftover drizzle and mix. Expect cloudy skies. High: 49.

