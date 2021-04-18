Kluska’s Heroics Propel WVU to Upset No. 7 Texas Tech, 6-5

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU freshman shortstop Mikey Kluska was the hero for the second time this season.

The Greenbrier East product drove in the game-winning run on a walk-off fielder’s choice in the ninth inning to propel the Mountaineers’ upset victory over No. 7 Texas Tech, 6-5. Kluska previously hit a walk-off home run against Central Michigan on March 13.

Paul McIntosh, Kevin Brophy and Austin Davis each recorded two hits in the game for West Virginia. Jacob Watters earned the win on the mound throwing a scoreless ninth inning with three strikeouts.

WVU hit six Texas Tech batters and walked seven in the game. However, the Mountaineers outhit the Red Raiders, 11-6 and TTU made three errors.

With the victory, WVU improves to 14-15 overall and 5-6 in Big 12 play. The series rubber match is set for Sunday at 1 p.m.

