New Saturday Segment: North Central Weekly View

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - The North Central Weekly View will begin airing on Saturday’s on 5 News Weekend Edition. It’s a short segment that highlights interesting people, local businesses, trends and much more all related to lifestyle. It’s hosted by 5′s Veronica Ogbe.

Here is who was highlighted during this week’s weekly view:

Weston Town Hub

The Weston Town Hub is still in the making. Four locals came together to create a place that will hold multiple businesses, a place to lounge and visit with one another and housing options in the 24,000 sq. ft. facility.

Now 6 months later after 5 News first toured the facility, it has made progress. A part from the remodeling process, the owners have began allowing businesses to come set up in and around their facility for free during the second Saturday of each month. What started with only two businesses participating, has now quickly grown to over 30 are expected in May.

Second Saturday's (Veronica Ogbe)

The hub is all for community and bringing Weston back to life. They are currently selling bricks from the building for anyone to purchase at $25 to help provide funding for the hub. Those who purchase a brick are instructed to paint it however you wish and it will be placed within the hub and seen as long as the building is standing.

The owners are excited to bring something new to the community. For more, check out the North Central Weekly View segment. You can also check out their Facebook and Instagram page.

CASA Marion County

The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Marion County along with many other organizations are raising awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Shannon Hogue, the executive director, talks about the importance of being an advocate and explains a little behind the blue pinwheel symbol that represents this month’s cause. Hogue shared some tips when it comes to preventing child abuse:

We know not everyone can volunteer their time, but everyone can be an advocate. There are some very common things we can all do to make our community safer for our children.

Be mindful of the signs of abuse and neglect in children, many of which appear before an obvious physical mark: lack of adult supervision, extreme passivity or aggression, poor hygiene, or watchfulness, as if waiting for something bad to happen. Also be aware of warning signs in parents: showing indifference, rarely looking at or showing involvement to their child, constant verbal criticism, demands for perfection, blaming the child for family problems, or other irrational behaviors. If you suspect abuse or neglect, report your concerns confidentially to our state’s toll-free child abuse hotline at 1-800-352-6513 Volunteer your time and/or donate to community programs that support children and families.

Your advocacy for children will not only help to end child abuse, but it will also improve our community for everyone.

Hog Fence Studio and Gallery

Michael Green, a retired art teacher decided to start his own business. In a world that seems so dull and lifeless due to the pandemic, Green is adding some color with his very own art gallery.

You can stop by to look at his creations or purchase his work. The gallery can be found at 357 Brockway Ave. in Morgantown and is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by appointment.

Find out more from Mr. Green on the North Central Weekly View segment or visit his website, Facebook or Instagram page.

Do you have an idea for North Central Weekly View? Send Veronica Ogbe an email at vogbe@wdtv.com.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.